First Milk drops April milk price by 3p per litre

First Milk has become the latest processor to announce a substantial milk price fall for April, declining by 3p per litre.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 42.69p per litre, including the member premium.

The UK dairy co-operative said there was the "significant disjoint" between market prices and current farmgate milk prices.

Robert Craig, First Milk's vice-chairman, admitted that the news would be 'unwelcome' for suppliers.

“Whilst dairy markets appear to have stabilised a little in recent weeks, there remains a significant disjoint between market prices and current farmgate milk prices.

"As a result, we must adjust our milk price to reflect the market returns. We know that this will be unwelcome news and we will continue to work to maximise our members’ milk price in the coming months.”

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will also see an April milk price decline, of 1.5ppl.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price fall to 42.5 pence per litre.