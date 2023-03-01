Muller announces milk price fall of 1.5ppl for April

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a further milk price fall for April.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price fall to 42.5 pence per litre from 1 April 2023.

This is a 1.5p per litre decline compared to the month before.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the news came amid continuing market pressures.

“As we work to ensure security of supply for the millions of shoppers who purchase the dairy products we make, every day, we are continuing to face into market pressures and supply is ahead of forecast.”

First Milk has also announced a substantial milk price fall for April, declining by 3p per litre.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 42.69p per litre, including the member premium.