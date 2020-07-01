First Milk holds milk price for August 2020

First Milk has announced that it is holding its milk price for August 2020 at the current level

First Milk has today announced that it will be holding its milk price for August 2020 at the current level.

This means the dairy co-op's liquid standard litre will remain at 26.75 pence per litre.

Its manufacturing standard litre will hold at 27.63ppl, both including its member premium.

First Milk vice chairman and farmer director, Jim Baird said there remained a level of 'ambiguity' in the markets.







“Even though the lockdown is starting to ease both here and overseas, there remains ambiguity about how the pandemic may develop and any consequent impact on dairy markets," he said.

"In these uncertain times, I am pleased that we have been able to hold our milk price again."

Mr Baird said the price hold demonstrated the 'strong performance' of the business and offered 'much-needed stability' to its members.