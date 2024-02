First Milk has announced that its milk price will increase by 1p per litre for February 2024.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 37p per litre, including the member premium.

It comes as Arla announces its price for conventional and organic milk for this month will remain the same as the outlook remains 'stable'.

This means the UK manufacturing price for conventional and organic milk will be 39.18ppl and 46.50ppl respectively.