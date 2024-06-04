First Milk increases July milk price by 0.8ppl

First Milk has announced that its milk price will rise by a further 0.8 pence per litre for July 2024.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 40.3p per litre, including the member premium.

Mike Smith, vice-chairman, said this spring had been particularly challenging for many dairy farmers.

"It is great that we have been able to deliver this increase in milk price to our members at this difficult time," he said.

"As always, we will continue to do all we can to maximise member returns in the months ahead.”

Meanwhile, dairy processor Muller has announced a milk price rise of 1p per litre for its farmer suppliers, starting from July.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 39p per litre.