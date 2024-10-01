First Milk increases milk price by over 1ppl for November

First Milk has announced that its milk price will see an increase of 1.25 pence per litre for November 2024.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 43.85p per litre, including the member premium.

Owned by around 700 farming families, First Milk said it was 'pleased' to be able to deliver another milk price increase.

Mike Smith, the co-operative's vice-chairman, said: "I am sure that this news will be well received by our members.

"We are seeing some positive momentum again in dairy commodity prices, whilst continuing to deal with challenging on-farm conditions due to variable weather and heavy rainfall across September."

Elsewhere, dairy processor Muller has announced a milk price rise of 1p per litre for its farmer suppliers, also starting from November.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 42.25p per litre.