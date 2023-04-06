First Milk latest to announce milk price decline for May

First Milk has become the latest processor to announce a substantial milk price fall for May, declining by 3.40p per litre.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 39.29p per litre, including the member premium.

Robert Craig, First Milk's vice-chairman, admitted that the news would be 'unwelcome' for the processor's farmer suppliers.

“We are very conscious of the challenges facing dairy farming businesses arising from the speed and scale with which milk prices have reduced across the market.

"Whilst current market circumstances are unwelcome, as always, we will continue to work to maximise our members’ milk price in the months ahead.”

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will also see an May milk price decline, of 2.5ppl.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price fall to 40 pence per litre.

The world’s oldest cheddar manufacturer, Barber’s, has also announced a milk price decrease for May, to 39.1p per litre.