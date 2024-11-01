First Milk raises milk price by 1.5p per litre for December 2024

First Milk has announced that its milk price will see an increase of 1.5 pence per litre for December 2024.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 45.35p per litre, including the member premium.

Owned by around 700 farming families, First Milk said it was 'pleased' to be able to deliver another milk price increase.

Mike Smith, the co-operative's vice-chairman, said: "This will come as welcome news to our members whose businesses continue to be impacted by increased costs.

“With dairy market prices maintaining their strong positions and our business continuing to deliver healthy returns, we are pleased to be able to announce yet another increase to our milk price."

It comes as Arla recently confirmed its November milk price for its farmer suppliers, an increase for both conventional and organic milk.

The Arla on-account price for conventional and organic milk will rise by 2.66p per litre and 1.78ppl respectively, coming into effect from today.