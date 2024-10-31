Arla's milk price increases by over 2p per litre for November

Arla's price for its British farmer suppliers for November 2024 has increased for both conventional and organic milk, the co-op has confirmed.

The Arla on-account price for conventional and organic milk will rise by 2.66p per litre and 1.78ppl respectively, coming into effect 1 November.

This means the UK manufacturing price for conventional milk will go up to 47.65ppl and organic milk to 57.64ppl.

Arla said that commodity markets were continuing to increase, driven by consistently strong demand, while retail sales continued to be strong

"Global milk supplies are stable. Overall, the outlook is stable," explained Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall.

Paul Dover, Arla's UK agricultural director added: "We have just concluded our autumn roadshows, in which we were able to meet over 500 farmers at events across the UK.

"We were delighted to be joined by Arla CEO Peder Tuborgh for part of the tour, alongside the UK leadership team.

"We’d like to thank our members for their engaging in such co-operatively spirited discussions at the events."

Meanwhile, UK processor First Milk recently announced that its milk price will increase by 1.25 pence per litre, from 1 November.

And dairy processor Muller unveiled a milk price rise of 1p per litre for its farmer suppliers, also starting from 1 November.