First Milk raises September milk price by 2.14ppl

First Milk has today announced that its milk price will increase by 2.14p per litre from 1 September.

This will take its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre to 48.64 from September, including the member premium.

The UK dairy co-operative said producers continued to experience inflationary cost pressures, adding that dairy markets "appear to be stabilising somewhat."

"We continue to do everything we can to recover returns from the marketplace," said Robert Craig, First Milk vice chairman.

[We will] deliver these to our members as quickly as possible, recognising the considerable inflationary cost pressures our members face."

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price increase of 1p per litre from September.