First Milk's August milk price remains unchanged

First Milk has today announced that its milk price will remain unchanged for August, following a similar decision made by Arla.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 36.85p per litre, including the member premium.

Commenting on the announcement, Robert Craig, First Milk director and vice-chairman, said there continued to be uncertainty in the wider economy.

"Dairy markets appear to be stabilising at present and we continue to work hard to maximise milk price returns for our members in the months ahead.”

From 1 August 2023, the Arla on-account price for conventional and organic milk will also remain unchanged.

This means the UK manufacturing price for conventional and organic milk will be 35.12ppl and 40.79ppl respectively.