First Milk to reduce November milk price by 0.85ppl

First Milk has become the latest processor to announce a milk price decline for November, amounting to a 0.85p per litre fall.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 36p per litre, including the member premium.

Robert Craig, First Milk's vice-chairman, admitted that the news would not be welcomed by the processor's farmer suppliers.

“We understand that this will be unwelcome news for our members, especially heading into the winter, as costs on farm remain stubbornly high.

"Dairy demand has been reduced for several months, putting downward pressure on pricing, which has impacted our returns.

"As always, we will continue to work hard to maximise our members’ milk price in the months ahead.”

It comes after the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) recently warned that NI dairy farmers were receiving a milk price 40% down from this time last year.