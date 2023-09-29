Muller cuts milk price to 36.5p per litre for November

Dairy processor Muller has announced a further milk price reduction for its farmer suppliers, starting from November.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 36.5p per litre.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the dairy industry was witnessing continued market pressures.

“While we remain committed as ever to paying our supplying farmers a competitive milk price, we have to respond to continued market pressures and supply remaining ahead of forecast.”

First Milk has also announced a milk price decline for November, amounting to a 0.85p per litre fall.