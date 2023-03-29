First round of Animal Health and Welfare Grants now open

The window for the first round of Animal Health and Welfare Grants is now open, with grants of between £1,000 and £25,000 available.

The grants will go towards the cost of items from a list which are designed to improve the health and welfare of livestock.

They are offered through the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund and represent the next step on the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway.

Farmers need to identify the items from the list they wish to apply for and then do so through Defra's online portal.

Defra said: "Simply visit the online portal and answer questions for the types of grants you are applying for.

"The minimum grant is £1,000 per portal so the minimum investment for those wishing to apply across both portals remains as it did in the first round.

"If your application is successful, you can then buy the item. You will be able to claim the reimbursement using your receipt."

Farmers have until 15 June to apply for the grants.