First UK sheep genetics exports shipped to US

The first UK ovine embryos have been shipped as part of the wider access win which has also enabled lamb exports to the United States.

The shipment, valued at approximately £400,000, is the first of what is hoped to be a regular trade in ovine genetics, meeting strong demand from US customers eager to source direct from the UK.

Using imported UK embryos will allow US producers to gain full pedigree status for a breed within one generation.

It may take 10 to 15 years to reach the purebred level grading up using imported pedigree semen.

UK embryo genetics will also benefit popular US commercial meat producing breeds like the Suffolk.

It was the culmination of a collaborative effort between the UK sheep industry, the UK Export Certificate Partnership (UKECP), UK government, and AHDB.

It follows the enacting of US legislation in 2021 that lifted a 33-year US embargo on lamb and ovine embryos from countries previously affected by BSE.

Phil Stocker, chief executive of the National Sheep Association (NSA), said it was 'great news' for the sheep industry as further enhancing its reputation on the global stage.

"It is the result of hard work put in by the industry, government and AHDB, building on the wider export deal with the US which is starting to pay dividends.”

Dr Phil Hadley, AHDB Trade development Director, added: “We are delighted that the first high-value sheep genetics exports have been shipped to the US in what is a major milestone for the sector.

"In addition to the export of sheep meat from the UK, we hope this will be the start of another valuable trading relationship for our sheep producers and the wider UK industry.

“This again illustrates the value of AHDB’s export work in supporting commercial trade and how working collaboratively with industry and UK government delivers tangible results."