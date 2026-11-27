The latest PGRO Descriptive List offers pulse growers new options for yield, protein content and disease resistance (Photo: PGRO)

Two new pea varieties have topped the yield rankings as five newcomers join the 2027 Descriptive List, offering growers fresh cropping options for next season.

Gecko leads the green combining pea category with a yield of 124% of the control, while KWS Sunbeam tops the yellow pea rankings at 118%.

The latest list, launched by the Processors and Growers Research Organisation (PGRO) on Thursday (26 November), also includes Iconic, Helium and Komodo.

The additions follow a challenging growing season, with high temperatures and dry conditions contributing to variable trial results, early harvests and lower benchmark yields across peas, spring beans and winter beans.

Dr Chris Judge, PGRO’s principal technical officer, explained that the organisation uses a rolling five-year dataset to minimise the impact of individual seasons on variety assessments.

However, growers hoping to take advantage of the latest varieties may initially face limited seed supplies.

Dr Judge said: “New lines added on the 2027 Descriptive List will have limited seed available for general use, but may be out for contract for seed multiplication.”

Among the yellow peas, KWS Sunbeam offers resistance to pea wilt and high resistance to powdery mildew, while Iconic (NPZ) recorded a yield of 117% of the control.

Helium (Saaten Union) yielded 112% and has the highest protein content among listed yellow peas, at 22.4%.

In the green pea category, Gecko (Senova) finished eight percentage points ahead of its nearest rival and has a late maturity score of four out of nine.

Komodo, also from Senova, yielded 107% and offers resistance to pea wilt and high resistance to powdery mildew, alongside a downy mildew resistance rating of seven.

Breeders have also reported resistance to bean yellow mosaic virus (BYMV) in KWS Sunbeam, Iconic, Gecko and Komodo.

PGRO cautions, however, that yield differences below 11.6% are not statistically significant.

No new marrowfat peas, spring beans or winter beans have been added to the list.

Three spring bean candidates performed sufficiently well in trials but failed testing for distinctness, uniformity and stability (DUS), preventing their registration for the UK market.

The new varieties arrive against a difficult trading backdrop for British pulse growers.

PGRO’s November market update highlighted an oversupply of yellow peas internationally, with imports available at UK ports for below £200 per tonne.

Contracting for the 2027 harvest is already well under way, although limited seed supplies are restricting opportunities in some cases, particularly for newer varieties.

Growers can access the full 2027 Pulse Descriptive List through the PGRO website.