Five police forces in south west team up to stamp out rural crime

Five police forces in the south west have collaborated together to stamp out rural crime in the region, including numerous reassurance visits to farms.

The joint operation was undertaken by police forces in Avon and Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

They took part in high visibility patrols, static stops and visits to rural businesses and farms in the area west of Bristol to the Wiltshire border.

More than 30 vehicles were stopped and checked for correct identification, while 10 farms and rural businesses were visited by officers.

Crime prevention advice was also provided to rural and farming communities across the south west.

Inspector Dan Ashfield, from Avon and Somerset's rural crime team, said increasingly, crimes were committed by organised crime groups who travel across borders.

"Partnership working with our neighbouring police services is crucial to tackling this and keeping our rural communities safe," he said.

“This operation is just one example of an ongoing collaboration between the five police services in the south west."

During the operation, which took place on 22 October, the police forces successfully recovered a quadbike in Surrey that was stolen from Wiltshire.

The theft of agricultural machinery, equipment and vehicles not only has a significant financial impact on rural and farming communities, but it can also leave a severe psychological impact.

Inspector Ashfield added: "We will continue to share intelligence and resource, making it harder for criminals to operate across the region.

“We also know that under reporting of rural crime still happens. If you have been impacted, or if you have information which may help us, please get in touch.”

The cost of rural crime cost the UK nearly £53 million last year as thieves continued to raid farms for expensive items such as tractor GPS units.

NFU Mutual’s report, published in August, revealed that rural crime cost increased by over £2 million in 2023 compared to the previous year,