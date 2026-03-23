Five sentenced after cattle theft uncovered by DNA tests

An organised cattle theft involving five men — including a farmer — has led to sentencing after DNA evidence exposed the crime.

The case highlights the serious impact livestock theft can have on farm businesses and rural communities.

The group targeted a farm near Llanerch-y-medd on Anglesey in December 2022.

The cattle were secured in a shed on the evening of 10 December, but by the next day 14 were missing.

The theft would have represented a significant financial and operational loss for the farmer.

Police tracked a lorry seen near the farm and later identified on the A55 heading towards Wrexham.

The vehicle was linked to Liam Kettleborough, 29, whose phone data revealed messages between him and four others involved.

Phone records, messages and cell site data showed the group had travelled to Anglesey before returning to the Wrexham area in the early hours.

The lorry was then driven to a farm owned by Clifford Smith, 65, in Stoke-on-Trent.

Officers recovered 12 stolen cattle from Smith’s properties.

DNA testing later confirmed that nine of the animals came from the Anglesey farm.

Andrew Warman, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said the case relied on multiple strands of evidence.

“The evidence in this case had to be pieced together from a variety of sources,” he said.

He added the investigation was “extremely thorough”, allowing prosecutors to show how each individual was involved.

Mr Warman warned that “rural crime has a significant impact on farming communities”, severely affecting livelihoods.

All five men were sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 20 March 2026.

Billington received a 14-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, along with 250 hours of unpaid work, rehabilitation requirements, a driving ban and £1,000 in compensation.

Jones and Kettleborough each received 19-month suspended sentences, with unpaid work, rehabilitation requirements and £1,000 compensation.

McLeod was given a 19-month suspended sentence, a six-month electronically monitored curfew and ordered to pay £500.

Smith received a five-month suspended sentence, along with rehabilitation and mental health treatment requirements, and was ordered to pay £200.

The case underlines the growing sophistication of rural crime — and the increasing use of forensic and digital evidence to bring offenders to justice.