Five-year animal ban for farmer after TB failings and poor conditions

A Shropshire farmer has been hit with a five-year ban on keeping animals after a string of serious welfare breaches and failing to test cattle for bovine TB.

Inspectors from Shropshire Council found conditions at the Whixhall farm, run by Stuart Furber, to be well below acceptable welfare standards.

Livestock had access to scrap metal and other hazardous farm debris, and animals were kept inappropriately mixed groups, including male and female calves and adult cattle, without access to dry, well-drained lying areas.

Furber was sentenced at Telford Magistrates’ Court on 16 June, having previously been found guilty of five offences concerning the welfare of cattle, along with a further offence for failing to carry out bovine TB testing on his herd.

In addition to the disqualification, Furber was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and pay £1,800 in costs to Shropshire Council.

The case followed a detailed investigation by the council’s animal health team, who made several visits to Furber’s holding at Rye Hills in Whixhall.

One of the charges related to Furber’s failure to test his animals for bovine tuberculosis, despite repeated warnings and advice from officers at both the council and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Health, said: "This case demonstrates that we will use our powers to prosecute those who do not comply with the minimum standards of animal welfare.

“This ruling reinforces our commitment to ensuring the welfare of animals across the county. We will continue to take action against those who fail to meet their responsibilities.”

Shropshire Council reiterated that animal welfare remains a top priority and that enforcement action will be taken where serious breaches occur.