Flocks needed to join Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme

New flocks are needed to join the Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme, specifically Welsh hill and upland breeds, as well as pedigree flocks of Bluefaced Leicester and Lleyn.

The programme, spearheaded by Innovis, Farming Connect and AHDB Signet, aims to boost genetic improvement in Welsh sheep flocks.

It will focus on improving the efficiency of Welsh sheep flocks by increasing the number of sheep farmers participating in the genetic improvements of their flocks.

Farming Connect is now searching for flocks to join the programme, specifically Welsh hill and upland breeds, as well as pedigree flocks of Bluefaced Leicester, Lleyn, Romney and Charmoise Hill.

Gwawr Williams, head of sheep genetics with Menter a Busnes, which delivers Farming Connect on behalf of Welsh government, said the programme offered an opportunity for flocks to start, or continue, their genetic improvement journey.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses who are already performance recording, or looking to start recording, to take advantage of Farming Connect support in all aspects of the process to increase the sustainability of their business for the future.

“Using EBVs as a tool to improve specific traits can have a massive impact on flock productivity," she explained.

"Using the data collected to its full potential allows for farmers to make justified decisions on where they can improve within their flocks - leading to greater financial returns for their businesses”.

Participating flocks will benefit from various support throughout the two-year programme, including financial support to aid data collection, and advice on setting achievable targets for flock improvements.

They will also be given opportunities to improve knowledge of the topic, as well as an opportunity to be involved in breakthrough research projects.

“Each flock selected will have clearly defined key performance indicators and outcomes set from the outset so that there are clear goals and mechanisms to monitor flock performance, and make necessary adjustments throughout,” said Mrs Williams.

Participants will also be offered to take part in research projects, with the objective of developing specific breeding traits for lower methane emissions, and worm resistance in sheep.

The window for applications opens on Monday 8 May and the closing date for submitting an expression of interest on 9 June 2023.