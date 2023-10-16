Flood-hit farmers in Scotland can now apply to £100,000 fund

Scottish farmers who were seriously hit by the recent flooding can now apply for support via RSABI's £100,000 flooding fund.

The rural charity is offering payments of up to £1,000 per farming business for those who experienced greatest loss as a result of the extreme rainfall and flooding.

The funding will be provided to those who meet the eligibility criteria and are able to provide details and evidence of damage and losses.

Farmers who have sustained serious losses or damage can complete an online application via RSABI’s website and social media platforms.

The charity is also working with Forage Aid to assess what demand there is for replacement bedding, feed and forage.

Farmland, crops and infrastructure were dealt significant damage following extensive flooding caused by record-breaking rainfall earlier this month.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said the charity had received reports of farmers who have sustained damage to property, vehicles and fencing.

“The past week has been a very trying one for many farming families in the worst-hit parts of Scotland as they have been trying to recover from one of the greatest sustained periods of heavy rain for decades.

"We are launching this fund to show our support to those who have been significantly affected by the flooding.”

Ms McLaren said RSABI had been very touched by the offers of donations and supplies of silage and straw from farmers in other parts of the country keen to support those who had sustained losses.

She said: “We have been moved by the support being offered by people in the agricultural community who are keen to help fellow farmers at this very difficult time for those affected.

"This tide of emotional support is very valuable in itself and we hope it will help to lift the spirits of those who have suffered loss in the past week.

“We would encourage anyone who has lost vital supplies needed to feed and bed livestock through the coming winter to please get in touch by emailing forageaid@rsabi.org.uk.”

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said the level of flooding seen in parts of Scotland had been 'exceptional'.

He urged the Scottish government to consider what short-term support it could offer to help the recovery process.

"Significant areas of grassland, arable ground and high value crops such as potatoes, broccoli and turnips [are] under water and the loss of fodder and bedding to flooding are clear indicators of the unprecedented scale of damage in some part.

“What this event clearly demonstrates is that, when it comes to risk, it is the farming industry that is left carrying the can."

Mr Kennedy added: "While some losses may be insurable, many will not, and it is likely that farmers will be left with a bill for millions when the mop up is finally completed."