Flood sweeps away more than 100 sheep in Norway

Norwegian police said more than 100 sheep were swept away by a river during a torrential rainfall

Torrential rain in Norway has caused a river to burst its banks and sweep away more than 100 sheep, Norwegian police have said.

Heavy rain on Monday (16 September) lashed the country's western area, causing the river Surna to overflow.

More than 100 sheep are presumed dead after being carried away by the water.

“Firefighters and police are now trying to rescue stranded sheep,” More and Romsdal regional police said on Twitter.







“Currently there are reports of more than 100 sheep carried off by the waters.”

One of those affected is sheep farmer Harald Kragnes, who had 107 sheep on land near the river when the disaster happened.

He told the newspaper Verdens Gang that has 'never experienced anything like this'.

“There are many dead sheep floating down the river,” he said.

“It is a desperate situation. I think I've lost over 50 animals.”

In June, Wales experienced heavy flooding which saw rescuers save 12 stranded sheep from the River Clwyd.

Video footage captured showed the precarious situation which the sheep found themselves in.