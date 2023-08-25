Flyer produced to help inform farmers on looming fertiliser photo ID rules

A free flyer has been produced to help inform farmers and growers on new rules for ammonium nitrate fertilisers this autumn.

Farmers must prepare for changes in the law which will require them to provide photo ID when purchasing ammonium nitrate (AN) fertiliser from 1 October.

It comes after the Home Office amended the Control of Poisons and Explosives Precursors Regulations 2023 to include additional substances, such as AN with a nitrogen content of 16% or more.

This applies to compounds, blends, and mixtures including NPK fertiliser containing ammonium nitrate at or above the nitrogen content threshold.

The free flyer, produced by the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), is a downloadable A5 resource which can be printed and displayed to raise awareness of the forthcoming legal requirement.

Businesses supplying farmers are being encouraged by AIC to make use of this resource to help inform their customers.

Jo Gilbertson, AIC’s head of fertiliser, said: “AIC is concerned that unless farming customers can show distributors their photo ID, they legally will not be able to place an order.

"We may see a situation where there is a de facto ban on AN fertiliser sales from October.

"AIC will be working with farming unions to ensure that the practicalities of this new legislation are better understood by farmers across the UK, making sure that they are well prepared for the changes.”

To download the free informative flyer and for further details on the legal changes, visit the AIC website.