Food security focus of NFU Scotland's intensive lobbying efforts

Concerns over the future of UK food security dominated NFU Scotland's intensive two-day lobbying visit to Westminster, as fears mount over the impact of surging costs on farmers.

The union's delegation highlighted numerous critical issues impacting farmers, such as the escalating costs linked to fertiliser, fuel, energy, animal feed and labour.

For the first time since being elected in February 2021, Vice Presidents Andrew Connon and Robin Traquair joined President Martin Kennedy in meeting cross-party MPs and Lords.

Given the importance of the sector to the Scottish economy, the group discussed the unprecedented increases in input costs as well as labour shortages and the 'dysfunctional' immigration system.

Supply chain problems and the role of the Grocery Code Adjudicator (GCA) in ensuring farmers receive a fair price for their produce were also tackled.

Following the visit, President Martin Kennedy said: “NFU Scotland continues to put food security front and centre of our lobbying priorities.

"It is abundantly clear that the context around food security has shifted, and we need political action to address it in the short and medium term."

Mr Kennedy has previously warned that the UK was on the verge of food security concerns not seen since World War Two.

This was due to a 'perform storm' of issues consisting of Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the Ukraine war.

He warned that the UK would see 'real food supply problems in the not-too-distant future' if nothing was done to boost domestic production.

The union president added: “We used this intensive two-day meeting to highlight the growing impact that surging costs linked to fertiliser, fuel, energy, animal feed and labour are having on the nation’s ability to produce food."

Post-Brexit labour shortages and other ongoing Brexit issues such as the loss of the seed potato market to Europe were also on the agenda.

As was the recognition that rapid land use change would compromise farmers' ability to produce food in an increasingly unstable operating environment.

“Longer term solutions to create a sustainable platform for farmers are required but they are reliant on long term financial commitments from HM Treasury to support the sector," Mr Kennedy said.

“That financial commitment at a UK level will enable us to deliver on a new and more urgent agenda around food production, emission reduction and enhancing the environment.”