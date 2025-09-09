Food security tops agenda as NFU engages new Defra Secretary

A first-day meeting between the NFU and new Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds has been hailed as crucial, coming at a time of uncertainty for British farming.

On her very first day in the job, Ms Reynolds, who was elected into the role following a cabinet reshuffle, was pressed by NFU President Tom Bradshaw on the toughest issues facing the industry.

Discussions ranged from the future of British food security, proposed inheritance tax changes and their impact on family farms, to the ongoing uncertainty around agri-environment schemes.

The cumulative effects of trade deals – including the agreement with the US and the forthcoming Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) negotiations - was also included in the talks.

Mr Bradshaw highlighted the importance of the discussion, noting that it was significant that the new Secretary of State made time on her first day in office to engage directly with the union.

He stressed that the sector was navigating a period of great uncertainty, shaped both by global conflict and the climate crisis, and that safeguarding the nation’s food security had never been more crucial.

Mr Bradshaw said: “Farmers and growers want to produce more food, do more for the environment and grow their businesses, and to do this the sector needs investment.

"Given the economic and social importance of our food and farming sector, I’m hopeful that Ms Reynolds’ economic background will help drive this investment forward."

Reflecting on the meeting, he said it was constructive and that both sides recognised it as just the beginning of further collaboration.

"I look forward to working closely with her in the months ahead as we strive towards a better future for one of the nation’s most vital sectors – British food and farming.”

The appointment of Emma Reynolds as Defra Secretary was accompanied by confirmation that Angela Eagle has been elected as Farming Minister.

The NFU said it looked forward to working with both ministers to ensure the voice of British agriculture is heard at the highest level.