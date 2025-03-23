Food Strategy Advisory Board needs to ensure farm profitability, says NFU

The newly established Food Strategy Advisory Board will be difficult to deliver unless farming businesses are profitable, the NFU has said.

On Friday, the government launched the FSAB as part of its efforts build a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system.

The strategy aims to "restore pride" in UK food by maintaining food security while providing more easily accessible and affordable healthy food.

It also hopes to make food production more sustainable in order to boost nature, while strengthening the food supply chain in the event of geo-political shocks and a changing climate.

But NFU President Tom Bradshaw warned that, without profitable farming businesses, it would be difficult for the strategy to realise its goals.

He said the primary focus of the strategy needed to be “economic growth”, warning that without this, businesses, including farms, “will be unable to focus on the other themes outlined for the strategy”.

“Right now, the challenges facing primary producers are severe,” Mr Bradshaw warned, adding that farmers were grappling with a multitude of issues.

These included inheritance tax bills from April 2026, uncertainty over environmental schemes, drastic cuts to direct payments, and rising National Insurance costs.

Minister for Food Security Daniel Zeichner will act as chair of the FSAB, with the first meeting planned for Wednesday 26 March. The board will then initially meet monthly.

Mr Zeichner said: "We celebrate the great work that farmers, processors, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers do that puts delicious food on our tables.

“However, unhealthy diets are driving skyrocketing obesity rates, food security is under pressure from climate change and the way our supply chain works means some farmers are struggling to make a profit.

“Our strategy will make sure our food system can continue to feed the nation, realise its potential for economic growth, protect the planet, and nourish individuals, now and in the future."

But Mr Bradshaw said that it was vital for the right policy framework to be in place for "the farm businesses producing the raw materials".

“Ministers say they want to restore pride in British food. I am more interested in restoring confidence in British food production," the NFU president added.

“We look forward to engaging with the food strategy to drive meaningful progress and build back growth in the industry."

Lincolnshire farmer Sam Godfrey will sit on the FSAB, alongside numerous other senior leaders from across the UK food system.

On his appointment, he said he hoped to ensure “a pragmatic approach is taken that accommodates the needs of agriculture within the broader aims of the strategy.”