Footage shows major blaze engulfing crop field

Firefighters have tackled a large crop fire in Suffolk under 'extremely challenging conditions', it has been reported.
Seventeen fire appliances including a water carrier tackled the standing crop fire at Foxhall just outside Ipswich on Wednesday (17 July).
It is reported that around 35 acres have been destroyed because of the blaze.
Field fire at Foxhall Ipswich Suffolk
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said fires in the countryside can easily be started accidentally or even deliberately.
"A carelessly discarded cigarette can lead to a huge fire, where the results to wildlife and to a farmer's land can be devastating.
"Don't discard cigarettes in the countryside, don't leave any litter behind after a picnic or barbecue- including glass items, and do not light fires or barbecues in non-designated areas," he said.
Crews brought the fire under control and told the public to avoid Purdis Road and Hall Road.
Nigel Vincent, Group Commander South District, said: "We were called at around 2.15pm to a field fire on Purdis Road/ Hall Road, Foxhall.
"When crews arrived it was a well established field fire in the area behind me, approximately 20 acres.
"The fire was flamed by quite a stiff breeze which hastened the fire across the field."
Dan Kiddy, farm manager at Wm Kerr Farms, posted a video on social media of the fire.
He said 35 acres of barley were burnt following the incident, but 5 were saved.
Congratulations to the people that decided to burn rubbish in our field gateway next to 40 acres of fit barley.
Many thanks to Home Farm Nacton for the plough and a big thanks to Suffolk Fire for the effort.
35 acres burnt,5 saved.