Forests extending to 745 hectares on market for £14m

Almost 750 hectares of prime commercial forestry in the Scottish Borders has come to the market for offers over £14 million.

The sale of the Ramsaygrain East Forests, which extend to 745 hectares or 1,841 acres, are available as a whole or in three lots.

The large scale commercial conifer forests are part of the renowned Teviothead Forest Complex.

The mid-rotation forestry comprises 92% Sitka spruce with a mix of age classes thereby offering a regular income.

Additionally, some native broadleaves improve biodiversity and add structural diversity to the landscape.

Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group, which has launched the sale, said the forests were 'outstanding'.

"[The forests] include second rotation crops planted with improved seed stock, to the market," said Jon Lambert, partner at the firm.

"The results speak for themselves with exceptional growth rates and superb yields.

"They occupy a prime forestry location, benefitting from an excellent internal forest road network and access to major timber processors via agreed timber transport routes."

The launch of the Ramsaygrain East Forests comes at a time of continued buoyancy in the commercial forestry sector.

The market continues to perform extremely well with demand far outstripping supply and a seemingly insatiable appetite for timber.