Former farming minister Angela Eagle promoted to lead Defra

Defra Secretary Dame Angela Eagle has taken charge of the department following Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s first Cabinet reshuffle, becoming the tenth person to hold the role since July 2016.

The veteran Labour MP was formally appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on 20 July, succeeding Emma Reynolds as the government overhauled its senior ministerial team.

Dame Angela returns to Defra’s most senior position just over five weeks after leaving the department, where she previously served as a minister of state with responsibility for food security and rural affairs.

She becomes the tenth person to serve as Defra Secretary since Andrea Leadsom was appointed in July 2016, highlighting the frequent turnover at the top of a department responsible for long-term farming and environmental policy.

During that period, the role has been held by Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove, Theresa Villiers, George Eustice, Ranil Jayawardena, Thérèse Coffey, Steve Barclay, Steve Reed and Emma Reynolds before passing to Dame Angela.

The changes of Secretary of State over the decade are likely to renew concerns about continuity at Defra as farmers continue to adapt to significant changes in agricultural support.

However, Dame Angela brings recent experience of the department and its farming portfolio.

She served as a Defra minister from 6 September 2025 until 12 June 2026, before moving to a joint security role at the Home Office and Cabinet Office.

She remained in that position until her appointment as Defra Secretary on 20 July. Before joining the department, she served as Minister for Border Security and Asylum at the Home Office from July 2024 to September 2025.

Among her immediate challenges will be overseeing the rollout of the latest Sustainable Farming Incentive and providing farmers with greater certainty over future agricultural budgets.

The SFI26 offer is backed by £240 million for new agreements, alongside at least £50m for new Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier agreements.

An initial application window opened on 30 June for smaller farms and businesses without an existing Environmental Land Management revenue agreement. A second window is scheduled to open to all farmers and land managers in September.

The redesigned scheme includes a £100,000 annual agreement cap and limits each farm business to one SFI26 agreement, while nearly all actions will operate under standard three-year terms.

Defra said the changes were intended to distribute funding more widely after a quarter of the funding under the previous scheme went to just 4% of farms.

Dame Angela will be expected to provide clarity over the delivery of those agreements and the balance between food production, farm profitability and environmental objectives.

Alongside agricultural support, her brief covers food security, animal health and welfare, flooding, water quality, nature recovery and rural communities.

As Secretary of State, she also holds overall responsibility for Defra’s budget, international relationships, senior appointments and contribution to economic growth.

Dame Angela was first elected to parliament as MP for Wallasey in 1992, becoming the constituency’s first Labour representative.

She has held ministerial and opposition roles spanning the environment, transport, social security, home affairs, pensions, business and the Treasury.

Under Gordon Brown, she served as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and Minister of State for Pensions and the Ageing Society.

She later served in Ed Miliband’s shadow cabinet as Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Shadow Leader of the House of Commons and Shadow Business Secretary.

Her appointment provides Defra with a Secretary of State who already has direct experience of the farming brief.

But after a decade of frequent leadership changes, farmers will be looking for evidence that Dame Angela can provide greater stability while delivering agricultural funding, food-security and rural-policy commitments.