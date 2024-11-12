Former Labour adviser says UK 'doesn't need small farmers'

John McTernan, a former adviser to the Tony Blair government, has said that the UK 'doesn't need small farmers' during an interview.

Mr McTernan made the comments while on air defending the inheritance tax relief cuts announced in the recent autumn budget.

Speaking to presenter Patrick Christys on Monday evening (11 November), he said that "if farmers want to go on the street, we could do to them what Margaret Thatcher did to the miners."

Mr McTernan added "it’s an industry we can do without", saying "if people are so upset that they want to go on the streets and spread slurry, then we don’t need the small farmers.”

The comments follow controversial changes to agricultural property relief (APR), which means farms worth more than £1m will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge.

Farming groups have warned the inheritance tax changes would have a 'catastrophic' impact on family farms across the country.

New modelling released today (12 November) shows that the changes could leave small family farms paying tax bills that wipe out their annual profits.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer today distanced himself from the Mr McTernan's comments, saying he 'totally disagrees' with them.

"I am absolutely committed to supporting our farmers. I said that before the election and I say it after the election," he during a Q&A at the COP29 conference.

"That is why in our budget I was very pleased to be investing £5billion of our budget over the next two years in farming.

"That is really important for our farmers, and I will do everything I can to support them.

"I think it is essential that they not only prosper, but prosper well into the future."

The comments come as thousands of farmers prepare to descend on London next week to rally against the government's budget measures.