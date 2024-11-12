Jeremy Clarkson to attend London anti-budget farmer rally

Jeremy Clarkson will attend next week's anti-budget rally as thousands of farmers are expected to descend on Westminster.

The star of Clarkson’s Farm will attend the 19 November protest, according to The Telegraph, but it is not yet known whether he will give a speech.

Mr Clarkson, who has been a fierce critic of the recent budget and its inheritance tax changes, said farmers were 'very angry and anxious' about their future.

Thousands are expected to descend on Westminster to oppose Labour's changes to agricultural property relief (APR).

From April 2026, farms worth more than £1 million will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge, sparking fears over the future of Britain's family farms.

The rally which Mr Clarkson will attend is separate from the NFU’s 'mass lobby of MPs' event, which will be attended by 1,800 farmers and is at full capacity.

To help the thousands of others wanting to have their voice heard, a number of leading farmers with large social media followings organised another rally to complement the NFU's.

Speeches are expected to be delivered, and the organisers have arranged a donation of food to be delivered to food banks in London.

When asked on social media why he would not want to lead next week's protest, Mr Clarkson said "I wish it were that simple".

"The problem is that I’m not a family farmer and those who support Starmer will point this out," he said on X.

"Which means that any points scored will be lost in a blizzard of class war shoutiness.

"Much better to find a third generation farmer to be the front man. Volunteers?"

Mr Clarkson also recently told The Sun that the rally's organisers wanted to protest in a ­'dignified and sensible way'.

"Which was why I had booked the coach rather than causing disruption with tractors and farming vehicles," he added.

“I am in a fortunate position, but I feel desperately sorry for other farmers who are very angry and anxious about the future."

The former presenter of Top Gear was quick to criticise the chancellor's inheritance tax announcements made in the autumn budget.

He on X at the time: "Farmers, I know you have been shafted today. But please don't despair. Just look after yourselves for five short years and this shower will be gone."

Farmers in Scotland have also organised a rally in late November outside the Scottish parliament to send a message of the importance of the industry.

NFU Scotland’s President Martin Kennedy called on all farmers and the wider agricultural industry to support this event, and the London rallies.

"We are organising a rally to send a clear message to the Scottish government about the importance of securing future, multi-annual, ring-fenced funding for Scottish agriculture," he said.