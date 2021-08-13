Four fatalities on farms in space of just two weeks

Britain's workplace regulator has called for farmers to make safety a priority following four fatalities on farms in the space of just two weeks.

Recent incidents include the death of a three-year-old boy in Wales and a suspected cattle-trampling in Chippenham earlier this week.

There has also been a report of a separate incident involving members of the public being attacked by cattle.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said more must be done to improve farm safety following the incidents.

It comes just three weeks after Farm Safety Week, when HSE issued its 2021 report highlighting the high fatality rate in the farming industry.

Agriculture has the worst rate of fatal injuries of all the major industrial sectors, around 20 times higher than the average five-year annual rate across all industries.

HSE’s acting head of agriculture Adrian Hodkinson said most injuries or deaths seen on farms had been 'both predictable and preventable'.

“An industry-wide change in attitude is needed for farmers to take action to protect themselves and others to the well-known risks they face," he added.

“We have additional factors such as the school holidays and higher numbers of members of the public enjoying the summer weather and walking along public footpaths through fields with cattle.

"But we ask that farmers, farm workers and farming contractors take the right steps to stop these incidents.

"At this time of year, it’s important to manage risk from livestock and, with harvest well underway, to work safely with farm machinery."

The HSE said there were simple measures workers could take to cut risk, including making sure to switch off machinery power before attempting to carry out repairs and keeping people away from moving vehicles.

It also said that farmers should take steps to ensure dairy bulls and cows with calves were not in fields with public footpaths.

“We are urging people who work on farms to make safety a priority and help us to reduce the number of deaths and injuries in the industry," Mr Hodkinson said.

Guidance in managing livestock, reducing the risks to children and the public, and maintaining farm vehicles and machinery is available on the HSE website.

Workers within the sector are also encouraged to seek help and advice from any of the Farm Safety Partnerships or leading farming organisations if they require guidance and support for specific tasks or activities.

Where were the recent fatal incidents?

• Tuesday 27 July: A man died in an apparent fall from height at a farm in Angus, Scotland.

• Tuesday 3 August: A three-year-old boy died following a collision with a vehicle at a farm in Carmarthenshire, South Wales.

• Monday 9 August: A man died in a crushing incident involving a ramp falling from a truck at a farm in Hampshire.

• Tuesday 10 August: A man was found with fatal injuries and surrounded by cattle at a field in Chippenham.