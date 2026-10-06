Four in ten farmers failed to get bluetongue vaccine during outbreak

Latest figures show 2,780 premises have been affected by BTV-3 or an unspecified bluetongue serotype in the 2026/27 season

Demand for BTV-3 vaccination is expected to remain strong in 2027 after four in ten farmers said they were unable to secure vaccine during this year’s outbreak.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) survey attracted over 1,400 responses, with 65% saying they definitely planned to vaccinate their flocks against bluetongue virus serotype 3 next year.

Some 40% said they had tried but failed to obtain vaccine during the 2026 outbreak, leaving sheep unprotected as the virus spread across England, Scotland and Wales.

Interest in planning ahead was also high, with 74% of respondents saying they would be open to ordering vaccine in advance through their vet.

Based on quantities entered by respondents, the NSA said this represented potential demand for around 350,000 doses.

The figure relates only to commitments given by survey respondents and should not be interpreted as an estimate of total demand across the sheep sector.

Some vaccines also require two doses per animal, meaning the number of doses does not necessarily equal the number of sheep vaccinated.

The survey also highlighted potential demand for vaccinated replacement stock.

Some 73% of respondents said they would prefer to buy vaccinated sheep when purchasing flock replacements.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said difficulties obtaining vaccine during the outbreak had placed additional pressure on farmers.

“The impact of the bluetongue outbreak has been very difficult for farmers,” he said.

“Our members have spoken to me about the challenges of obtaining vaccine and the pressure this has placed on their businesses.”

Stocker said farmers, vets and vaccine manufacturers needed to begin discussions early to make sure sufficient supplies could be available for 2027.

“The survey results highlight that early conversations are necessary between farmers, vets and vaccine manufacturers to ensure sufficient supply is available,” he said.

He warned that the vaccine supply chain is not immediate and can take several months from initial production through to doses becoming available on farm.

“For farmers, vaccine planning must be treated as a routine part of the flock health plan,” Stocker said.

He added that while vaccines carry a cost, demand for vaccinated animals at sales and the losses associated with BTV-3 could make vaccination financially worthwhile for many businesses.

The survey ran from 21 August to 27 September during a rapidly expanding bluetongue outbreak.

Latest figures show there have now been 2,780 cases of BTV-3 or unspecified bluetongue serotype in the UK during the 2026/27 season.

Of these, 2,280 cases have been confirmed in England, 457 in Wales and 43 in Scotland. No cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

The scale of the outbreak represents a sharp increase on 2025/26, when 348 cases were recorded across the entire season.

The NSA said vaccine use among survey respondents more than doubled between 2025 and 2026.

However, it cautioned that demand could fall in a quieter disease year and that the survey was self-selecting, meaning respondents may have been more interested in vaccination than the wider sheep-farming population.

Buyer preference for vaccinated sheep had also not previously been measured, making it unclear whether the 73% recorded during the outbreak will persist in future years.

NSA communications and marketing manager James Saker said the findings could help the industry improve preparations for future outbreaks.

“The responses to the survey show more can be done to help prevent outbreaks in the future,” he said.

“Thanks to the volume of responses, there is plenty of opportunity to dig deeper into the data and identify other trends.”

Bluetongue affects animals only and does not pose a risk to people or food safety.

The NSA said the findings underline the need for farmers considering vaccination in 2027 to discuss requirements with their vets early, giving the supply chain more time to prepare for potential demand.