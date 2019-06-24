Four Scottish farmers to front major beef campaign

The aim of the campaign is to increase public awareness of Scottish red meat industry

Four farmers have been announced as the faces for a new campaign which seeks to raise public awareness of the red meat industry's animal welfare and environmental credentials.

Those who work in Scotland’s beef, lamb and pork industries are taking part in the new “Meat with Integrity” marketing and public relations campaign.

This initiative, due to launch on July 29th, will focus on promoting Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork in a campaign covering all three brands.

The four farmers are Hazel McNee from Tealing; Joyce Campbell from Sutherland; Fraser Shaw from Lockerbie and Bruce McConachie who farms in the Cairngorms.







Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is behind the initiative. Chair, Kate Rowell, said the industry's 'exceptional credentials' must be pushed.

“The campaign will highlight our industry’s world-renowned quality assurance schemes which cover the entire production process, including farms, hauliers, feed companies, auction markets and processors.

“The aim is to increase public awareness of the heritage and expertise in the industry and the importance of animal welfare and wellbeing,” she said.

Thanks FM @NicolaSturgeon for supporting our Meat With Integrity Campaign! During a visit to the QMS stand @ScotlandRHShow today she met three of faces of the campaign - Hazel McNee, Joyce Campbell and Fraser Shaw. The fourth is Bruce McConachie. https://t.co/4Xn47F6X7B #RHS2019 pic.twitter.com/29gzEGHF7k — QMS (@qmscotland) June 21, 2019

Mrs Rowell also urged everyone involved in the red meat industry to throw their collective weight behind the campaign in the weeks ahead.

It follows a recent survey which shows that nearly 90% of Scottish people think that farming is important to economic growth.

The public are clear that they want to see more produce raised and grown locally, with an emphasis on animal welfare and environmental protection.

Mrs Rowell said: “The support of the whole industry can make a huge difference to what we can do.

“We can deliver all of these things if we unite and work in partnership. I am immensely proud to be leading an organisation which is 100% committed to supporting the Scottish red meat industry.

“This is no ordinary industry. We have an extraordinary story to tell but it needs to be told by us all – working together.”

Earlier this year, Scottish farmers rallied behind the body's “Know Your Beef” campaign which highlighted the credentials of Scotch Beef and pushed back against misinformation.

The £500,000 campaign launched on March 4 and featured a new TV advert as well as billboard, print, social media and digital activity.