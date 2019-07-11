Four-year-old boy dies after farm accident

Police believe the boy fell from the vehicle and was then involved in a collision

A four-year-old child has died on a Lancashire farm after initial investigations showed he fell from a vehicle.

Police were called to the farm on Well Head Road, Newchurch-in-Pendle at around 11:15am on Monday (July 8).

It is understood from an initial investigation by the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) that the boy fell from the agricultural vehicle and was crushed.

Sergeant Michael Belfield, of Lancashire Police, explained: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the boy and his family at this very difficult time.







“We believe the boy fell from the vehicle and was then involved in a collision.

“Sadly he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

“The boy’s death is being treated as accidental and a file will be passed to the coroner.”

It comes just days after Ben Goldsmith's 15-year-old daughter was tragically killed in a quad bike accident at the family's farm in North Brewham, Somerset.