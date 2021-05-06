Fox kills 34 chickens on Jeremy Clarkson's farm

Jeremy Clarkson has taken to social media to reveal that a fox had killed 34 of his chickens on his Oxfordshire farm Diddly Squat.

The former Top gear presenter turned farmer made the revelation on Twitter on Wednesday (5 May).

"A fox has just killed 34 of my hens," he said in a tweet which has gathered well over 4,000 replies.

His followers, which number 7.3 million, were quick to sympathise: "I lost five ducks last month. I feel your pain," one user said.

Another user replied to the tweet: "Foxes are so nasty. I remember having to collect up 20 chickens that had been killed by a fox a few years ago."

“This is why foxes are classed as vermin, they like humans kill for fun - not for food," another added.

Clarkson also took to Instagram to share a quick video with the caption: "A fox has just killed all of them."

The TV presenter, a self-confessed 'inept townie', began filming his Amazon Prime series 'I Bought The Farm' in 2019.

The series centres on the highs and lows of farming life on his 1000-acre farm near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.