Fred Perry launches 100% British wool knitwear collection

Sheep farmers have welcomed a new knitwear collection launched by premium clothing brand Fred Perry, made entirely with British wool.

The three knitwear pieces are made using British wool: the Fair Isle Jumper, the Panelled Jumper and the Cable Knit Jumper.

The tennis clothing brand said it was 'proud' to launch the collection as they are 'truly British products'.

Faye Waterfield, brand reporter at Fred Perry said: “We are proud to have three knitwear pieces made using British wool for our Q4 2021 collection.

“The wool in all of the products is grown in the UK, the products are made in a new, state of the art factory in Haringey, North London.”

British Wool, a Bradford-based co-operative consisting of 35,000 sheep farmers in the UK, welcomed the announcement.

Graham Clark, director of marketing, said: “We are delighted to have worked with such a prestigious brand as Fred Perry on this new exciting range of 100% British wool products.

Fred Perry's three new knitwear pieces are made entirely with British wool

"It is a great example of genuine British wool being used by a premium brand on the high street.”

It follows British Wool launching a new consumer facing e-commerce website to help drive demand for UK wool products.

The website sells an array of wool products including clothing, duvets, pillows, knitting yarn, insulation and even dog beds direct to the consumer.

The e-shop is set to play a major part in British Wool’s activities moving forward, according to the co-operative.

The launch was welcomed by sheep farmers, who saw rock bottom wool prices since the pandemic started last year.