Free IPM planning tool releases update including new crop types

New updates to the free Integrated Pest Management (IPM) planning tool have been released, including the addition of more crop types.

An updated version of the tool has been unveiled with enhanced functionality following user feedback from farmers and agronomists.

Expanded crop types, including spring barley, wheat and beans, will cover more diverse rotations and support decisions on spring crops in IPM strategies.

And users will have the ability to view the previous year’s pest, weeds and disease issues, practices, and comments so farm progress of IPM uptake can be recorded.

The option to duplicate previous plans as a starting point for the following year has also been added, which will speed up the process of producing a new plan and allow time for review and reflection of selected strategies.

Developed by industry organisations ADAS, NFU, SRUC and Voluntary Initiative, the aim of the tool is to help farmers create crop specific IPM management plans.

It provides specific guidance on the IPM control measures that are relevant to the crops grown, and the particular pests, weeds and diseases that are a problem on farms.

Since its launch late last year, over 400 registered farmers, agronomists, and advisors have produced 600 IPM cropping plans.

Neil Paveley, technical director for crop protection in ADAS said: “We are delighted that farmers and agronomists are finding the IPM tool useful for crop planning, and that the number of users is growing fast.”

Simon Senior, independent agronomist, called the tool 'very useful': "Both myself and my clients have learned a great deal from the IPM measures outlined."

The tool is freely available online.