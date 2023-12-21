Free pack of materials aims to 'spread the word' of red meat's credentials

A free pack consisting of the latest facts regarding red meat, plus shareable stats and videos, has been launched by the sector in Scotland.

The package, announced today (21 December) by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), builds on the new TV and social media advertising campaign launching this January.

The toolkit ‘Celebrating the positives of red meat’ is designed to give easy access to information about livestock production, according to the red meat levy board.

The key points included within it aim to help farmers, as well as the public, positively manage the reputation of red meat in 2024.

It includes statistics, downloadable graphics and expert opinions, forming 'a consistent, fact-based narrative' for Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

Kate Rowell, chair of QMS said: “We are a country that can lead the world on sustainable red meat production. We know this, but the word must be spread.

"We shouldn’t be defensive, or wait for meat production to be criticised. We must be proactive, armed with a story to tell – underpinned by evidence and data.

“We want to arm all those working in our sector with the information they need to be our strongest advocates."

The pack is one of the tools that the sector has to help build greater understanding among consumers and decision-makers.

QMS will also soon launch its latest marketing campaign on 8 January, which it says will reach 71% of all adults in Scotland.

The campaign focuses on communicating the credentials of the Scotch and Specially Selected brands to consumers in Scotland in a positive way.

Ms Rowell said: “We want to build awareness among the public of Scottish red meat’s role in delivering world class, nutritional food which enhances the environment from which it is produced.

"Both the toolkit and the marketing campaign build on our strategy to make Scotland the choice for premium red meat."

It comes after AHDB recently announced the launch of its new Let's Eat Balanced campaign, with three TV adverts showcasing British beef, lamb and dairy in the new year.

The theme for the January campaign is 'THIS and THAT', encouraging the British public to adopt 'a sustainable, healthy and nutritiously balanced diet'.