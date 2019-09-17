Free pesticide disposal scheme for farmers across Wales

The free and confidential scheme aims to reduce the risk of agricultural pollution

Welsh Water is currently offering a free pesticide disposal scheme across Wales to help protect water quality.

As part of the organisation's PestSmart project, it is offering a free and confidential disposal scheme for farmers and growers.

Out-of-date and unlicensed pesticides, herbicides and slug pellets can be disposed of safely.

The scheme includes the River Teme catchment and parts of the River Wye catchment.







“This free and confidential scheme aims to reduce the risk of pollution and safeguard raw water quality and we are advising farmers to take advantage now as unwanted pesticides can be costly to dispose of,” said Kathryn Williams, director at Davis Meade Property Consultants.

“To take up this offer you will need to register with Welsh Water before September 30, 2019.

“Welsh Water will then confirm if you are eligible and will pass your details to a third party contractor to ensure your confidentiality.

“The contactor will arrange a collection date with you which will be between October 2019 and February 2020,” she said.

Welsh government's minister for rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, said the scheme is a 'great initiative' for farmers and growers.

“Minimising the impact of pesticides on the environment is an essential part of responding to the ecological crisis, protecting Wales’ watercourses for future generations,“ she said.