Free real-time heat stress tracker launched for farmers

Farmers can now take advantage of a new free online tool to monitor heat stress in cows as temperatures rise across the UK.

The Temperature-Humidity Index (THI) tool has launched to help farmers track and mitigate heat stress risk, enhancing cow comfort and productivity.

It includes details about the design characteristics of each shed, enabling farmers to understand which factors affect THI levels and what the implications are.

Galebreaker and Phibro Animal Health collaborated to install internet-enabled temperature and humidity dataloggers in sheds across the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Their aim was to offer farmers up-to-the-minute information on in-barn conditions to assess heat stress risk in their area.

Heat stress occurs when high temperatures and humidity levels prevent cows from losing heat naturally through respiration and sweating.

Heat-stressed cows may reduce their dry matter intake by up to 30%, leading to lower milk production.

Andrew Gardener, technical director at Galebreaker said: "THI combines temperature and humidity to give a measure of how uncomfortable a given situation is for the animals.

"The scale ranges from no heat stress at lower values to severe stress at higher values, impacting cow comfort and productivity.

“Even a THI score of 58, which indicates mild to moderate heat stress, can impact conception rates and milk yields."

Mr Gardener highlights the significant impact heat stress can have on welfare and productivity, noting that during last year's heatwave, milk production dropped by up to 4 litres per cow per day.

“As we see more extreme weather events, being alert to the signs of heat stress is increasingly important,” he explains.

“The new THI Live tracker adds another valuable solution to empower farmers in managing heat stress, ensuring better welfare and productivity for their livestock."