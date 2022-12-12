Free training and low drift spray nozzles for Midland farmers

Severn Trent is inviting farmers to learn about improving spray efficiencies in a series of virtual workshops in December, January and February.

The Swap Your Nozzles workshops provide farmers in priority catchments with an opportunity to boost their knowledge on how to reduce spray drift and minimise the risk of pesticides reaching watercourses.

At the workshops, farmers will also receive a free set of low drift spray nozzles upon completion of the session.

Dr Alex Cooke, Severn Trent principal catchment scientist, explains that following each training session, farmers will be offered a choice of fully funded LERAP 3* or 4* nozzles and caps from a predefined list of options.

“Attendees can also register for one NRoSO and two BASIS CPD points,” Dr Cooke said.

Each event will cover topics from legislation, Local Environment Risk Assessments for Pesticides (LERAP) and buffer zones, through to choosing a nozzle and application considerations.

“These events are a fantastic opportunity to provide support and engage with farmers," Dr Cooke said.

"The aim is for delegates to walk away with tools to not only improve spray efficiency, but also improve farm profitability."

She explains that while spray drift is just one way in which pesticides can reach watercourses, it is one of the easiest ways for farmers to protect water while reaping the rewards of reduced input costs.

“Using low drift nozzles can also open up the spray window, meaning applications could be made where conditions may not be appropriate with standard nozzles,” adds Dr Cooke.

The training is available to all farmers in Severn Trent pesticide priority catchments, who are being urged to sign up soon, as spaces are limited.

The workshops will take place on the following dates:

• Thursday 8 December 2022

• Friday 13 January 2023

• Tuesday 24 January 2023

• Friday 24 February 2023