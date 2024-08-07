Free training for farmers to help boost diversity and inclusivity

Free training is being offered to farmers and growers to help them boost diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.

The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH), an online learning and development service, has launched a new programme to help promote the value of diverse teams.

The modules, which are free to participate in for a limited time only, also aim to help farmers recognise unconscious biases.

The course can be accessed online, with each module taking around 40 minutes to complete.

TIAH said: "By doing the modules in our Essential Skills: Why inclusion matters Learning Path, you’ll gain insights into the benefits of inclusion and diversity and be able to promote the value of diverse teams.

"You’ll discover that how a person thinks can depend on their life experiences and how sometimes their beliefs and views about others might not be right or reasonable. This is known as unconscious bias."

The modules will help farmers reflect on their own biases, explore the ‘nine protected characteristics’ and gain ideas on how to discuss differences and needs confidently.

TIAH added: "You’ll also discover what an ally is and be able to recognise the crucial role of allies in promoting inclusivity."

The online learning and development service was only launched earlier this year.

Membership to it offers farmers and growers a chance to develop their skills, progress their career and demonstrate their professionalism.

The online system tracks how individuals use it, and draws on their background experience to deliver personalised information and training recommendations.

There are tools to help users assess their existing skills and identify any gaps.