Fresh bird flu outbreak after week of no new cases

Highly-pathogenic avian influenza has been recorded in birds at a premises in Herefordshire, Defra has confirmed.

Bird flu of the H5N1 strain was discovered near Ross-on-Wye, Hereford on Thursday (20 January).

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises, Defra said.

It added that all birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled.

The outbreak is the latest case to impact the UK, although there are signs the spread of the disease is slowing.

Prior to yesterday's outbreak, the last bird flu case was recorded in commercial poultry in Cheshire, on 13 January.

Since late October 2021, the government has confirmed 69 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England alone.

Three outbreaks of the disease have been found in Wales - in Chirk, Crickhowell and Gaerwen, Anglesey.

Last week, Wales's chief veterinary officer issued a fresh plea to bird keepers and farmers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

She said the UK had experienced an 'unprecedented' bird flu outbreak. "The disease is highly lethal for poultry and the infection is still with us," the chief vet added.

"I urge people, especially those who own birds, to be more vigilant than ever for signs of the disease and take action to protect their birds.

“People who own birds have a crucial role to play by being on the lookout for signs of disease and if they see anything they are concerned about then reporting it.

“Having excellent biosecurity measures in place is the very best thing that can done to protect birds, otherwise they are at risk.”