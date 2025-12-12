Fresh funding boost for louping ill vaccine as disease threat grows

A disease that has quietly devastated hill flocks for years could soon be brought back under control as a louping ill vaccine moves closer to market.

The National Sheep Association has pledged fresh support to a national fundraising drive aimed at accelerating production of a new vaccine against louping ill virus, a disease that causes severe neurological symptoms, high mortality and significant economic losses in upland and hill sheep.

Spread by sheep ticks, the virus can also infect red grouse and other livestock, while rare cases of human infection have been recorded.

The NSA has confirmed additional backing for the Moredun Foundation, which is progressing development of the vaccine towards commercial rollout.

Since the previous vaccine was withdrawn in 2017 for commercial reasons, producers have been left without a direct form of disease protection, relying instead on management measures as tick numbers and risk areas expand.

Support for the appeal has been pledged by NSA regions across Scotland, Wales and England, following a recent industry webinar hosted by the association.

Donations have been committed by regions representing both upland and lowland farming areas, reflecting concern that the disease poses a growing threat well beyond its traditional strongholds.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “With rising tick numbers and expanding LIV risk areas, the need for prompt action has never been greater.

"NSA is pleased to be able to support the production of this vaccine so it can be made available as soon as possible to begin to halt the spread of this disease.”

In Scotland, where louping ill remains a persistent challenge for hill farmers, NSA Scottish Region policy officer Faye Bryce said: “NSA Scotland is proud to continue its long-standing support of the Moredun Institute and its work on the louping ill vaccine.

"Safeguarding our flocks is fundamental. This disease poses a very serious threat to animal welfare and farm productivity, particularly in upland areas where heavy tick-burdens increase pressure. By contributing to this vital research, we’re investing in our sheep today and our sector for the future.”

Although some contributing regions are not currently affected by louping ill, the NSA said the decision to support the appeal reflects a shared recognition of the need for long-term disease resilience and preparedness across the UK sheep industry.

The fundraising push follows the NSA and Moredun ‘Tackling louping ill’ webinar, which brought together farmers with first-hand experience of outbreaks alongside scientific experts working on the new vaccine.

Discussions focused on the real-world impacts of the disease, the science behind vaccine development and practical steps for managing risk in affected areas.

Supporters hope the latest round of fundraising will accelerate progress towards production, allowing farmers to regain access to protection against a disease that continues to threaten flock health, welfare and viability across large parts of the UK.