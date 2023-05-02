Freshways slashes milk price by 3ppl for June

The UK’s largest independent processing dairy has announced a significant drop in its milk price from 1 June.

Freshways, a dairy processor which supplies hotels, airlines and the food industry, will slash its milk price by 3p per litre from next month.

The Acton-based firm said it had seen a "declining demand in certain key markets, creating an oversupply of dairy products."

It added that this had "pressured prices with additional pressures as the retail price of milk fell in the major multiples."

It follows Arla announcing that its milk price will decline for May, a 2.65p per litre decrease.

The dairy co-op's milk prices for this month has decreased for both conventional and organic milk, to 36.99ppl and 41.77ppl respectively.

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will also see a May milk price decline, of 2.5ppl.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price fall to 40 pence per litre.

The world’s oldest cheddar manufacturer, Barber’s, has also announced a milk price decrease for May, to 39.1p per litre.