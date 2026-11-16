From 23 farmers to national winner: Fram Farmers scoops top award

Fram Farmers has been crowned the UK's first Co-op of the Year at the UK Social Enterprise Awards in Manchester

A Suffolk farming co-operative founded by just 23 farmers has won a major national award, highlighting how collective buying power is helping farmers tackle rising costs.

Fram Farmers was named the UK's first Co-op of the Year at the UK Social Enterprise Awards, held in Manchester on Thursday 12 November.

The award comes as new figures reveal the UK's 533 agricultural co-operatives generate a combined £9.2 billion in annual income.

Founded in Framlingham in 1960, Fram Farmers was established to help farmers secure better deals by pooling their purchasing power.

Today, the farmer-owned business supports more than 1,400 farming enterprises, helping members reduce costs and strengthen profitability.

Its services include negotiating competitive prices for fertiliser, seed and fuel, alongside marketing grain on behalf of members.

The co-operative has also invested in digital technology and launched its own livestock veterinary practice, expanding the support available to farming businesses.

Unlike investor-owned companies, Fram Farmers operates under a democratic ownership model, with every farmer member holding an equal share in the organisation.

Andrew Knowles, Chief Executive of Fram Farmers, said the award recognised the value of farmers working together during challenging economic conditions.

He said: "The whole point of Fram Farmers is that it's farmer-owned, so every farmer has the same share in the business. At a difficult time for farming, it's about helping farmers work together to add value and improve their profitability."

Mr Knowles admitted the national recognition had come as a surprise.

"We're absolutely blown away. We thought we were just a sleepy little co-operative, so to get this recognition means a huge amount."

The judges praised the organisation's contribution to British agriculture and its member-owned approach.

They said: "Farmers are the backbone of society, and to see the farming industry led by a co-operative is just incredible."

The award comes amid growing interest in agricultural co-operation, with farmers increasingly seeking ways to strengthen their bargaining power and manage costs.

According to Co-operatives UK's Co-operative and Mutual Economy 2026 report, the number of agricultural co-operatives increased by 3.5% over the past year.

Their numbers have risen by almost 12% over five years, reflecting the expanding role of farmer-owned businesses.

The report also highlights the wider co-operative sector's resilience, with 82.8% of co-operatives remaining in business after five years.

That compares with 38.4% of UK businesses overall, although the figures cover co-operatives across the economy rather than agriculture alone.

Despite this growth, Co-operatives UK believes farmer co-operation remains relatively underdeveloped in Britain compared with many European countries.

The government's Farming Roadmap 2050, published in June, includes a commitment to work with the co-operative sector to identify and address barriers to farmer co-operative growth.

This includes examining difficulties accessing finance, which can restrict opportunities for farmers to develop shared businesses and infrastructure.

Rose Marley, Chief Executive of Co-operatives UK, said the success of Fram Farmers demonstrated the potential benefits of collective ownership.

She said: "Fram Farmers shows what's possible when farmers work together. By pooling their buying power and owning the business themselves, members get a fairer deal and keep more of the value they create."

Ms Marley also highlighted the potential for further growth across British agriculture.

"With rising costs and growing pressure on food security, farmer co-operatives are the good growth British farming needs. And the UK has huge room to grow them."

Wendy Houston, Chairman of Fram Farmers, welcomed the award and thanked the organisation's members and employees for their contribution.

She said: "It's down to all the team, who have worked really hard, and all our members, who have shaped what we are today."

A Suffolk pig and arable farmer, Ms Houston joined the board in 2015 and became Chairman in 2022. She is stepping down this month after 11 years.

The inaugural Co-op of the Year award was introduced to recognise successful democratic, member-owned businesses from among the UK's more than 8,000 co-operatives.

Organised jointly by Social Enterprise UK and Co-operatives UK, the awards recognise businesses making positive social and environmental contributions.

For Fram Farmers, the national recognition comes more than six decades after its founding members first joined forces to secure better deals for their farms.