Frontier Agriculture acquires Fengrain's asssetts after five-year relationship

Frontier Agriculture, the UK’s largest agronomy and grain marketing business, has now acquired the assets of Fengrain Ltd following a five-year relationship.

The acquisition sees 93,000 tonnes of combinable crop storage from the Fengrain's Cambridgeshire site now incorporated into Frontier’s existing network to provide continued services in a key arable region.

It comes after Frontier became Fengrain’s marketing partner in 2019, with Fengrain being a farmer-owned co-op at the time providing grain storage, cleaning, drying and haulage services to its members.

Frontier will continue to offer all of these as part of its broader grain marketing business, servicing both existing and new customers.

Speaking of the development, Frontier’s grain director, Simon Christensen, said the acquisition of Fengrain was positive news.

"[It] means we’re able to provide growers with more financial security and grain handling expertise across the East of England" he said.

“Our ownership of the Wimblington site will also allow further investment into the facilities there and we’re very pleased to welcome the expertise of those from Fengrain into the regional Frontier team.”

Richard Means, chairman of Fengrain, said the deal would "deliver the right result for our members and the future of the store."

“The new storage and marketing arrangement should incentivise and provide flexibility for all who use it going forward.

"To complete this transition with support from our members in such a short time is also credit to all involved and we are looking forward to working more collaboratively with Frontier.”