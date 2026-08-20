Frontier completes takeover of Aberdeen Grain site

Frontier Agriculture has completed its purchase of Aberdeen Grain’s Whiterashes grain storage facility, securing continued access for growers and retaining staff at the north-east Scotland site.

The transaction was completed following due diligence and approval from Aberdeen Grain members, with grain handling, customer service and support continuing throughout the transition.

The deal secures the future of the Whiterashes facility and maintains an important grain storage and handling operation for growers and customers in the region.

Employees transferring from Aberdeen Grain have joined Frontier under TUPE arrangements, retaining existing knowledge and experience at the site.

Frontier said the acquisition will also strengthen its wider grain handling network in Scotland and provide additional long-term infrastructure for growers.

The two organisations will work with customers during the transition to the new arrangements.

Simon Christensen, Grain Director at Frontier Agriculture, said: "We are delighted to welcome the Whiterashes team to Frontier."

He added: "This acquisition strengthens our grain handling network in Scotland and reflects our long-term commitment to supporting growers with the right infrastructure, expertise and service where it matters most."

Christensen said Frontier would build on the relationships already established between the facility and local growers.

"We look forward to building on the excellent service, expertise and trusted relationships that have been established over many years."

Murray Forsyth, Chair of Aberdeen Grain, said securing a future for the facility while protecting the interests of members and employees had been the priority during the sale process.

"Our priority throughout this process has been to secure the best possible outcome for our members while safeguarding the future of the Whiterashes facility," he said.

"This agreement provides continuity for growers and employees and creates a positive future for the site."

Forsyth also thanked Aberdeen Grain members and those involved in completing the transaction.

"We would like to thank our members for their support and everyone involved for the constructive and professional way this transaction has been managed."

Following completion of the sale, Aberdeen Grain will now enter the appropriate Member Voluntary Liquidation process.

This is the standard legal process for winding up a member-owned co-operative following a transaction of this kind, while the Whiterashes operation continues under Frontier ownership.