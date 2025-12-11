Frontier launches premium faba bean contract to boost grower returns

Frontier Agriculture has launched a new premium contract for human-consumption faba beans, giving growers access to a guaranteed-value market at a time when break crops face growing risk and volatility.

The Faba Project is designed to help producers secure stronger returns while reducing exposure to unpredictable commodity markets.

Frontier says demand for home-grown protein is rising as buyers look to cut reliance on imported soya and respond to consumer pressure for lower-carbon ingredients.

Frontier commodity trader Jessica Saunders said the bean market had traditionally been difficult due to inconsistent yields and price fluctuations, pushing some growers towards more reliable income sources such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

But she noted that demand for high-quality plant protein “remains strong”, adding that changing consumer behaviour “presents an exciting opportunity for UK growers”.

She said beans had long been valued as a solid break crop, but with a guaranteed premium “they can now contribute more meaningfully to overall farm profitability”.

A core part of the offer builds on Frontier’s recent oilseed rape de-risking partnership, extending support for growers aiming to reduce uncertainty around high-value break crops.

To support those entering the contract, growers can access certified Lynx spring bean seed through Frontier, including testing for ascochyta and stem nematode.

Payment for certified seed will be aligned with the bean contract’s payment date to ease cash flow pressure. Farm-saved seed users can access free stem nematode testing through Frontier’s mobile seed-cleaning teams to help ensure clean, high-quality seed ahead of drilling.

Regional seed manager Chris Piggott warned that nematodes can spread via “soils, plants and seed”, affecting rotations even in previously clean fields. With “no chemical control available”, he said ensuring clean seed was essential.

Beans remain one of the most effective break crops in UK rotations, improving soil health, supporting following yields, reducing fertiliser need and offering valuable disease and grassweed breaks.

Growers joining the contract will also receive agronomy support aimed at maximising yield and quality. Frontier says beans can be challenging to grow for human consumption, but integrated agronomy and attention to detail can unlock strong rotational and financial benefits.

Industry data from PGRO indicates that beans can add up to 1 t/ha to a following wheat crop and leave as much as 70 kg/ha of residual nitrogen, delivering meaningful cost savings.

Jessica Saunders said Frontier wanted to ensure growers “stand every chance of success” and can fully access the opportunities the market offers.

Frontier says strong export demand through the Tilbury Grain Terminal highlights long-term potential for UK-grown faba beans, and further contract opportunities are expected as the market expands.